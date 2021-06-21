Louisville Athletes Going To The Olympics

How amazing is this? Two more Louisville athletes will represent Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
CONGRATS!!https://t.co/n1dXExNCCB
— Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) June 21, 2021
CONGRATS!!https://t.co/n1dXExNCCB
— Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) June 21, 2021
Ballard High alum Ronnie Baker came in second in the 100-meter dash final at the Track & Field trials Sunday. He ran a personal record with a time of 9.85, finishing 0.05 seconds behind Trayvon Bromell, who returned to the Olympic stage after dealing with an injury for several seasons.
Sacred Heart alum Brooke Forde is also heading to Tokyo this summer to swim the 4×200 with the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team after qualifying during trials last week. She will compete alongside Olympic veterans Allison Schmitt, Katie Ledecky and Haley Anderson starting July 24. A few months ago, she captured her first national championship win in the 400 individual medley event. On June 16, former University of Louisville swimmer Zach Harting punched his ticket to Tokyo by winning the 200-meter butterfly at the US Olympic trials in Omaha.
FULL STORY