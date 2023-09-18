99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lost Hiker Found On Bear Cam Mouthing “Help Me”

September 18, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Viewers checking in on a bear cam on Dumpling Mountain in Katmai National Park in Alaska caught a haggard looking hiker mouthing the words “help me” and “lost.” There’s no sound on the video shared by Explore.org, but a handful of viewers watching the feed at that time left comments in an Explore.org chat room alerting the company that there was someone in distress. The Park Service was then quickly notified of the emergency situation. It was foggy and rainy, but he was found a couple of hours later!

 

