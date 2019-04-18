Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Is Now Under Criminal Investigation

Lori Loughlin’s daughter is under criminal investigation in the college admissions scandal.

Sources say one of the actress’ daughters received a target letter from federal prosecutors in Massachusetts earlier this month regarding the Operation Varsity Blues investigation.

That letter informed the USC student that she was the subject of an investigation which could result in criminal charges.

A FAMILY RESPONSE:

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli don’t appreciate the backlash over their alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scam.

After pleading not guilty, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple resents how the case is playing out in the public eye.

“This is putting unspeakable stress on her and her family. They’re having to play this all out publicly, and they’re fair game for jokes and memes, but also outraged [by] people who are saying that they are cheaters.”

“They’re being destroyed.”