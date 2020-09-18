Lori Loughlin Will Serve Her Sentence In Low-Security Prison
Lori Loughlin’s request to serve her two month-prison sentence at a low-security federal penitentiary just outside Los Angeles was approved by a judge. She asked to be put in the Victorville prison, which is the federal correctional facility closest to her home in LA. A judge approved the request last week.
According to the facility’s inmate handbook, the prison offers yoga, Pilates and origami along with music classes in saxophone, accordion and ukulele. Not so bad!
Loughlin has been ordered to surrender to federal officials on November 19th to begin her two-month sentence.
