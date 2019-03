There are a lot of reasons to go to Lollapalooza in Chicago this year.

Headliners for the event include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, and The Strokes.

Other artists who will be performing are Lil Wayne, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill, Janelle Monae, and the list goes on.

The Lollapalooza Weekend happens August 1st through 4th at Grant Park.