Logic Is Retiring From The Rap Game After One More Album
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Logic performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)
Rapper and songwriter, Logic, took to Twitter not only to announce his sixth studio album but also to announce his retirement from the rap game.
He tweeted, “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”
The final album comes just one year after “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”.
MORE HERE