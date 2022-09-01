Local One-Year-Old Finally Home With A New Heart

Here’s another example of the miracles that happen every day at Norton Children’s Hospital! After nearly 283 days in and out of the hospital, Hannah and Brandon Goodwin are sharing the difficult journey their one-year-old, Clay, has had since he entered the world. Two days, after birth, he had to have open heart surgery when doctors discovered he had not one, but FOUR heart defects.

By January, doctors determined Clay needs a new heart. July 4th, they got that life-saving call that they found a heart for Clay and the surgery was a success! After another month recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital, Clay is finally home!

The family is planning a big celebration in November for his first birthday!!