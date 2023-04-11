LMPD Confirms Multiple Casualties from Shooting Incident in Downtown Louisville

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.(WAVE News)

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed five people have died from an active shooting in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday morning. Six people died in the shooting, including the gunman. Eight others were injured, including three Louisville police officers.

On Monday night, LMPD confirmed a fifth victim had died. The names of the five people who were killed are Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57.

40-year-old Josh Barrick was one of five people killed inside Old National Bank. His congregation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church came together Monday night to comfort each other and remember who he was. https://t.co/PkY8McehtR — WAVE (@wave3news) April 11, 2023

In Monday afternoon’s update, three victims are in critical condition, three in non-serious condition and three victims have been discharged from the hospital. Our news partner WAVE3 has the statement from Old National Bank:

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan.

Ryan and other members of the Old National Leadership team have been in Louisville much of the day offering support to affected individuals and their families, and they will continue to be on hand to provide support in the days ahead.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

Neighbors of the shooter are trying to process how this could have happened. The suspect was a star athlete and Floyd Central grad, and his father teaches US History at Floyd Central.

“Very quiet, soft-spoken. They invited us over a couple of times for cookouts during summer, you know, very friendly. I just don’t understand.” https://t.co/1CEa7k9TA2 — WAVE (@wave3news) April 11, 2023

Amazing Grace closes out the gathering this evening in #Louisville remembering those who lost their lives in the tragic shooting. pic.twitter.com/A9dMPpaqq4 — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) April 10, 2023

National news has been covering the story as well, reporting how employees hid in the vault to take cover.