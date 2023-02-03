Lizzo Trademarks THAT Lyric For Merchandise

Lizzo just got granted a federal trademark for a lyric inspired by a meme so she can create a line of merchandise.

A tribunal at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office just decided that Lizzo could register the phrase “100% That B-tch” as a federal trademark for clothing —and gives her the exclusive rights to use it on apparel. Last year, she was turned down because they said it was just a commonplace “motivational phrase” aimed at “female empowerment.”

But the USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) agreed that Lizzo’s fame makes her come to mind immediately when you see that phrase. The lyric is from “Truth Hurts” — “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b-tch”.

She was accused a few years ago of stealing the lyric, admitted she got it from a popular internet meme, and ended up giving the creator, Mina Lioness, a songwriting credit.