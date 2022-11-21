Lizzo Is Teasing A Collab For The New Year
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Lizzo is teasing new music for 2023… Based on her latest TikTok, she’s sitting on a collaboration with Sza.
@lizzo Taurus 🤝 Scorpio evil twinnem #SIZZO ♬ we twinninnn – TheMfnCityGirls 🤍.
Fingers crossed that whatever it is, we’ll get to hear it live in Lexington next year!