Lizzo Announces Another Season Of Her Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

It’s official because it’s on Lizzo’s TikTok! A second season of “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is in the works. She made the announcement on her page to the dancers who are on tour with her now that you already know from the first season:

She captioned that audition info is coming soon, but here’s a throwback to 2015 when she was looking for dancers, lovingly calling them Big Grrrls even back then.

Now we wait for the NEW audition info. OMGOMGOMG.