99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Announces Another Season Of Her Show

March 14, 2023 6:48PM EDT
Share
Lizzo Announces Another Season Of Her Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

It’s official because it’s on Lizzo’s TikTok! A second season of “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is in the works. She made the announcement on her page to the dancers who are on tour with her now that you already know from the first season:

@lizzo Audition info coming soon.. 😉#watchoutforthebiggrrrls ♬ original sound – lizzo

She captioned that audition info is coming soon, but here’s a throwback to 2015 when she was looking for dancers, lovingly calling them Big Grrrls even back then.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Now we wait for the NEW audition info. OMGOMGOMG.

More about:
amazon prime
celebrity news
lizzo
season two
streaming
TV
watch out for the big grrrls

POPULAR POSTS

1

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
2

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake
3

Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week
4

Missed Connections: Cat Food Dude and The Toast Chick
5

Missed Connections: Barfing Beauty and The Gyro Man

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE