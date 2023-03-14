Lizzo Announces Another Season Of Her Show
March 14, 2023 6:48PM EDT
It’s official because it’s on Lizzo’s TikTok! A second season of “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is in the works. She made the announcement on her page to the dancers who are on tour with her now that you already know from the first season:
@lizzo Audition info coming soon.. 😉#watchoutforthebiggrrrls ♬ original sound – lizzo
She captioned that audition info is coming soon, but here’s a throwback to 2015 when she was looking for dancers, lovingly calling them Big Grrrls even back then.
View this post on Instagram
Now we wait for the NEW audition info. OMGOMGOMG.
