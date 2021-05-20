Lil Jon Is Getting A Home Improvement Show
WHATTTTT???? OKKKAAAYYYYYY!!!!! This isn’t the first time Lil Jon has dipped his toe in this type of TV. Remember Tiny House Nation on FYI TV?
This time he’s getting his own show called “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” that will follow Jon as he “offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute,” like gutting a basement to add a “fully decked-out speakeasy.”
A press release from HGTV describes it as: “His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality” And yes, he’s getting teamed up with a pro…Anitra Mecadon of the DIY Network show, “Mega Dens”. It’s shooting in Atlanta and should air this summer on HGTV.
