Latest Recommendations From CDC
The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to 20. He says the two positive cases were confirmed in Jefferson and Clark Counties. He is not closing down restaurants and bars yet, but urges you to be responsible. President Trump urges everyone to not buy more than a week’s worth of groceries.
Social distancing is the key to keeping the spread of coronavirus in check, according to Dr. Mary Rademaker from Norton Healthcare said. “People we know may not have symptoms and yet they can still be spreading the infection.”
Dr. Rademaker said in an interview with WAVE3 NEWS if you aren’t sick, don’t go to the doctor to try to get tested for the coronavirus. Immediate care centers do not have tests. If you have a mild illness that would not have taken you to the doctor in the past before this pandemic, don’t rush to see your doctor.
We are also still in flu season and a lot of people are now battling allergies. How do you know what it is you are exactly dealing with since so many people are fearful of the coronavirus?
“We have a lot of volume at this time for those reasons you just mentioned,” Dr. Rademaker said. “We are still seeing cases of influenza, like you said, the trees are starting to bloom. The usual allergies we see. The main things you would want to look for would be fever, cough, potentially shortness in breath, those are symptoms that are more significant of this virus.”
Kentucky Science Center will be closed to the public until Monday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m. As a service to working parents and caregivers, Pop Up Science Days, with fever screening upon entry, will be offered daily Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. Pop up Science Days are only for children age 4 through 6th grade and will run from Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm. We will not be open to the general public so there will be more room for our Pop Up Science Days children to spread out, allowing more social distancing among them. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as spots are limited.
The Kentucky Center for Performing Arts is “temporarily closing” for 30 days, March 14 through April 12. Anastasia, will was scheduled to run March 17 through March 22, at the Kentucky Center, has been postponed.
All 17 branches of the Louisville Free Public Library are closed through April 5. Any fines will be waived. Patrons should hold on to any books and materials until branches reopen.
The Speed Museum is “temporarily closing” beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 through March 31, 2020. If you purchased a ticket, the speed asks you to consider donating your ticket, “we’ll be needing your support more than ever,” the museum said. If you’d like a refund, call 502.634.2700.
Actors Theater of Louisville is suspending Humana Festival performances and special events through April 12.
