Lady Gaga In Talks to Star Alongside Brad Pitt in New Action Flick
Following her incredible work in ‘A Star is Born’, it’s no surprise that Lady Gaga is being tapped to star in even more films. This time, with Brad Pitt.
Brad’s next movie is called ‘Bullet Train’ about a group of assassins who all board the same with train with the same mission in mind. Rumor has it, Lady Gaga is going to take the role but she just hasn’t signed the contract yet.