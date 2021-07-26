      Weather Alert

Kristen Bell Will Be Marge Simpson’s Singing Voice In All-Musical Kickoff For Season 33 Of “The Simpsons”

Jul 26, 2021 @ 8:45am

The Simpsons will continue to hold the record as longest-running scripted show in television history when it kicks off season 33 September 26th. Although they have done musical numbers, it’s never done a full-musical episode. Until now. And they’ve tapped Kristen Bell to be Marge’s singing voice.

“Marge has amazing memories of being the stage manager of her high school musical, Y2K: The Millennium Bug, and decides to restage it with everyone 20 years later for one last show … But when her old high school nemesis comes to town, she realizes that her high school memories aren’t what she thought they were.”

Executive producer Matthew Selman says, “The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear,” he told the publication. “When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell.”

