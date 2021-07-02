      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Has Patriotic Donuts

Jul 2, 2021 @ 9:16am
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What would a holiday be without Krispy Kreme creating specialty donuts? For a limited time, you can enjoy the Freedom Ring, Patriotic Sprinkled Ring, Strawberry Shortcake, and Patriotic Eagle donuts in a limited-edition star-spangled box!

 

  • Freedom Ring Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag
  • Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles
  • Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut: A donut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars, and topped with a Kreme dollop and shortbread crumbles
  • Patriotic Eagle Doughnut: A donut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece

