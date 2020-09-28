Krispy Kreme Handing Out Free Coffee Sept. 29th for “International Coffee Day”
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
What’s better than a hot cup of coffee? A hot cup of FREE coffee! To celebrate International Coffee Day on September 29th, Krispy Kreme is offering FREE cups of coffee!
BONUS. If you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll also get a free donut to pair with your free coffee.