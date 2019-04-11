Kim Kardashian West Has An Interesting New Career Goal

Kim rolled out a funfact in a Vogue profile….that she’s actively studying to a be a lawyer. She’s not attending a law school, but she does have a master plan to he says her plan to take the bar exam by 2022.

Now remember before you snort milk out of your nose thinking this is the most ridiculous thing you’ve heard, her dad was a lawyer who defended OJ Simpson. Ok…so how exactly is she doing that? Well she has begun a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm … which she got started last summer with support and consulting from Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson.

What inspired her to get on this path? Remember when she successfully petitioned President Trump to get non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson out of jail? Well, turns out that experience had a bigger impact on Kim than some might’ve expected. She says, “I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more.”

Kim adds, “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.”

Interestingly enough, Kim’s been told in the past by her own attorneys that she’s got the chops to be a real deal attorney. Looks like she’s taking that to heart.

For the record … Kim does NOT need to go law school in order to become a licensed lawyer. She just needs to pass the bar, which she’s studying to do right now. That said, she is a little put off by all the reading. “The reading is what really gets me, it’s so time-consuming.” This summer, she’ll take the state “baby bar” and if she passes, she can continue for 3 more years of study.

