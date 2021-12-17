Kim Kardashian Regrets Not Supporting Kanye During A Controversial Moment

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a moment she regrets not supporting husband Kanye West. He wore a “Make America Great Again” hat on SNL and she argued with him to take it off. She was afraid of the backlash because most of Hollywood are leftists. But in hindsight she should have supported his right to have his own opinion and freedom of speech.
“I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are.”
