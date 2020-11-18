KFC Is Jumping On The Nostalgia Bandwagon With Vintage Buckets
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)
KFC is taking us back to a simpler time with vintage bucket designs from 1966 and 1971, with Colonel Sanders in a Santa hat. They know they are dishing out comfort food and we all need a little comfort this year!!
“KFC bucket meals have been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 60 years,” said Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S. “Even though the holidays may look a little different this year, we hope our holiday buckets help everyone hark back to a simpler time and bring some comfort and joy to your homes and your families throughout the season.”
KFC’s vintage buckets will be available in limited quantities starting on Nov. 24.
