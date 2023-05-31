Kesha Announces Tour

Source: YouTube

Kesha is coming to 20 cities starting in October. Kicking off Oct. 15 in Dallas, the Gag Order Tour will hit venues including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

GAG ORDER TOUR.

WHO'S TURNING UP?

TIX ON SALE 6.2 AT 10AM LOCAL. https://t.co/j4rBERAtMl pic.twitter.com/YRcqm6av20 — kesha (@KeshaRose) May 30, 2023

On this record, Kesha sings about mental health and past romantic relationships and alludes to her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. She calls is the “most intimate thing I’ve ever created.” “I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun,” “It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing.”

Kesha legal battles with Gottwald started with her lawsuit 2014 alleging sexual, emotional and physical abuse. He countersued and a judge tossed the case two years later. His defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer — despite multiple appeals.

She recently sat down for a raw interview (explicit content warning on the video) with Zane Lowe…