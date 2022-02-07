Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils Official Poster

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s 2022 poster rolled off the presses at Welch Printing in Louisville. This year’s poster called “Together” was designed by Louisville artist Kacy Jackson, whose mission is to impact and inspire others through his art. It’s the 42nd poster in the Festival’s iconic poster series, which was launched in 1981.
Festival Fans can pre-order the 2022 Limited Edition or Official Poster beginning today and receive FREE shipping on their order. The Limited Edition of 500 signed and numbered posters retails for $50 and the Official poster is $30. Both versions can be pre-ordered and will be shipped after the public release on March 16.
Pre-order online HERE