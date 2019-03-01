Kelly Clarkson Is Back As Host Of The Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson is this year’s host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, airing live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Clarkson says, “I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more…. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

BTW…The Voice kicked off on NBC. Will she three-peat? Either way, she’ll bring the funny!