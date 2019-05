INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Katy Perry is becoming the queen of different hair styles.

The pop singer loves to change things up when it comes to her hair.

Instead of a short pixie cut, Perry is now rocking long blonde tresses.

She debuted the new hair style on the finale of “American Idol.”