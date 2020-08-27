      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Is Officially A Mom

Aug 27, 2020 @ 6:05am

Katy Perry has officially given birth. She and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy and Orlando shared the news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, on Wednesday, Aug 26.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement. In “celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has,”

Katy and Orlando established a UNICEF donation page on baby Daisy’s—or “DDB” as they called her—behalf.

MORE HERE

TAGS
birth Daisy Dove Bloom daughter Katy Perry mom Orlando Bloom
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE