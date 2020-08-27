Katy Perry Is Officially A Mom
Katy Perry has officially given birth. She and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
Katy and Orlando shared the news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, on Wednesday, Aug 26.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement. In “celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has,”
Katy and Orlando established a UNICEF donation page on baby Daisy’s—or “DDB” as they called her—behalf.
