Katy Perry Hints She Might Have A Vegas Residency
When this is all over and the world opens up again, Katy Perry might be waking up in Vegas!
During a Facebook Q&A session on April 12, a fan named Patrick asked, “Any chance you’re gonna consider doing a Vegas residency?” Katy seemingly saw the question and said, “Hey Patrick.” She then gave a wink and a smile while saying, “That one was for you.”
To add fuel to that fire, last year the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that she was seen taking a tour of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is where Celine Dion used to play.
“She and members of her entourage were shown the balcony and lower-level seating and also visited the Colosseum’s dressing rooms,” the source said at the time.
