      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Katy Perry Hints She Might Have A Vegas Residency

Apr 15, 2020 @ 9:21am

When this is all over and the world opens up again, Katy Perry might be waking up in Vegas!

 

During a Facebook Q&A session on April 12, a fan named Patrick asked, “Any chance you’re gonna consider doing a Vegas residency?” Katy seemingly saw the question and said, “Hey Patrick.” She then gave a wink and a smile while saying, “That one was for you.”

To add fuel to that fire, last year the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that she was seen taking a tour of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is where Celine Dion used to play.

“She and members of her entourage were shown the balcony and lower-level seating and also visited the Colosseum’s dressing rooms,” the source said at the time.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Facebook Live Katy Perry Las Vegas Residency
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE