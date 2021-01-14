      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Collaborating With Pokémon

Jan 14, 2021 @ 6:03am

Katy Perry is teaming up with Pokémon and Universal Music Group to cultivate a new music program, P25 Music.  It’s a part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

Katy Perry spoke to ‘People‘ saying, “I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.

Katy Perry, who’s always been fond of Pikachu, hopes her involvement can help children and adults alike in these trying times. Growing up, she says she always related most to Pikachu. “I’m really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute,” she says.

TAGS
Katy Perry Pikachu Pokemon
POPULAR POSTS
KFC Rolls Out New "Best Ever" Chicken Sandwich
HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages
You Laugh You Lose: Frostitute
Zayn "Vibez"
National Pizza Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE