Katy Perry Collaborating With Pokémon
Katy Perry is teaming up with Pokémon and Universal Music Group to cultivate a new music program, P25 Music. It’s a part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.
Katy Perry spoke to ‘People‘ saying, “I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.”
Katy Perry, who’s always been fond of Pikachu, hopes her involvement can help children and adults alike in these trying times. Growing up, she says she always related most to Pikachu. “I’m really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute,” she says.