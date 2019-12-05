Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding
Before you freak out, no they are not breaking up. In fact, she wants to have a baby soon after the wedding.
They were supposed to walk down the aisle this month, but pushed it back. “They changed the timing due to the location they want,” says the insider. Not to worry — everything’s still going smoothly for the couple. “They’re beyond in love,” the source adds, noting that the singer, 35, and the actor, 42, are enjoying every minute of planning their nuptials.
MORE HERE