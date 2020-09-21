Kanye West Vows To Get Taylor Swift Her Master Recordings Back
Kanye West is offering to get back Taylor Swift’s master recordings from Scooter Braun. In a series of tweets, Kanye called for an overhaul of how recording contracts are done that would give the artists more ownership and freedom.
Prior to the tweet, he was demanding that artists and himself included deserve his own recordings.
Taylor is beefing with Scooter Braun, who recently bought Big Machine Records which owns Swift’s first 6 album masters. Taylor is determined to get her originals back. Kanye thinks he can get a deal done between Taylor and Scooter because Scooter is a close family friend.
He vowed to change the way record deals are done to give the artists more ownership rights…and even took a fun friendly jab at Drake:
https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1307056522577543171?s=20
