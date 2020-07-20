Kanye West Gives Sneek Peak Of Yeezy Line At Gap, Holds First Presidential Rally
Kanye West shared a sneak peek at his own collaboration with Gap. Kanye shared a video of an early fitting for Yeezy Gap collection.
The clip shows a big of orange and pink tie-dye pieces scattered across the floor, along with the grays, whites and tans for which West’s high-fashion Yeezy label is famous for.
Kanye signed a 10-year deal with Gap last month and his first line is set to hit stores and online in early 2021.
He also had his first Presidential campaign rally where he got emotional admitting he almost encouraged wife Kim to abort their first child, using that as an example of why he is pro-life now.