Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown And Madonna All Hang Out On A Wednesday

Jan 14, 2022 @ 9:21am

Well this is an interesting Wednesday night…

Kanye West hanging out with his girlfriend Julia Fox along with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and, of course, West’s new bestie Antonio Brown.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee also shared a video from the random group’s gathering. “Things are heating up,” sources close to the couple tell Page Six exclusively. “Ye has moved on [from Kim Kardashian] and is focused on a big 2022. He wishes Kim well.”

 

