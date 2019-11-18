Kanye West Brings “Sunday Service” to Megachurch on Weekend Trip to Texas
Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. After having a conversation with pastor Joel Osteen about his religious journey and his plans to turn his attention to prison reform, the “Jesus Is King” rapper took to the stage for a musical experience.
Kanye performed hits like “Jesus Walks” as well as songs from his recent album, Jesus Is King. He even added Gospel remixes of Destiny’s Child’s, “Say My Name” and SWV’s “Weak.” Tickets for the event were free but scalpers took to Craigslist and Twitter to sell the tickets for as much as $250. The resold tickets were unvalidated so anyone that bought them couldn’t use them. Around 16,000 people attended the Lakewood performance.
In line with turning his attention to prison reform; two days prior to the performance at Olsteen’s church, Kanye performed a surprise show for inmates at Texas’ Harris Co. Jail.
Jason Spencer, a public affairs director for the Harris County Sherrif’s Office, commented: “Say what you want about the man. But Kanye West and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail.”
“This is a mission, not a show,” West reportedly told the audience.
