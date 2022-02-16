Kanye West Apologizes For His Behavior In Dealing With His Split From Kim

Kanye West is realizing now it was a bad move to share private communications with Kim Kardashian on his Instagram. He acknowledged how posting about his communications with Kardashian were seen by many as harassment.
“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” he wrote. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.” Ye also said of his latest string of posts, which have since been removed from his Instagram account, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.” “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”