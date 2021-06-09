Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen Are Binge-Watching Each Other in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Flight Attendant’

Can these two just be best friends already? Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen must’ve been following each other through awards season this year with two of the hottest, female led shows out there ‘Flight Attendant’ and ‘WandaVision’.
They recently sat down on “Actors on Actors” to interview each other for a complete love fest of an interview. Elizabeth had just finished filming ‘Doctor Strange 2’ (exciting), and actually did the interview from her bathroom due to her neighbor’s construction.
