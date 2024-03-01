Justin & Hailey Bieber Upset About Dad Asking for Prayers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were spotted attending a late-night church service at Churchome Church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. The outing followed Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, sharing a video of Justin singing a Christian prayer.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” reads the text on the clip. That led fans on Instagram to wonder why the pair needed extra prayers.

TMZ reported yesterday that Baldwin’s plea is related to something specific the couple is dealing with, but no other details were shared. Sources did reveal, however, that Hailey is not happy about her dad making it public with his post.