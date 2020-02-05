Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Track List Is Here
Justin Bieber is giving fans a more in-depth sneak peek into Changes before its Feb. 14 release date — but only if they can figure it out. The pop star’s partnership with Spotify, announced Tuesday (Feb. 4), is simple-yet-tricky: Use the “What Changes track are you?” filter on Instagram to see the entire track list flash before your eyes.
Luckily, some fans have already cracked the code and tweeted a list of all the Changes songs they spotted on the filter. Here’s what we already knew beforehand: There are a total of 17 tracks on Changes, including the previously released singles “Yummy” and “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani.
According to fans, here’s what we have:
- All Around Me
- Second Emotion
- Intentions
- Confirmation
- Forever
- ETA
- Yummy
- Habitual
- Running Over
- Available
- Come Around Me
- Take It Out On Me
- Get Me
- At Least For Now
- That’s What Love Is
- Changes
- Yummy (remix)