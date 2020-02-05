      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Track List Is Here

Feb 5, 2020 @ 5:12am

Justin Bieber is giving fans a more in-depth sneak peek into Changes before its Feb. 14 release date — but only if they can figure it out. The pop star’s partnership with Spotify, announced Tuesday (Feb. 4), is simple-yet-tricky: Use the “What Changes track are you?” filter on Instagram to see the entire track list flash before your eyes.

Luckily, some fans have already cracked the code and tweeted a list of all the Changes songs they spotted on the filter. Here’s what we already knew beforehand: There are a total of 17 tracks on Changes, including the previously released singles “Yummy” and “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani.

According to fans, here’s what we have:

  1. All Around Me
  2. Second Emotion
  3. Intentions
  4. Confirmation
  5. Forever
  6. ETA
  7. Yummy
  8. Habitual
  9. Running Over
  10. Available
  11. Come Around Me
  12. Take It Out On Me
  13. Get Me
  14. At Least For Now
  15. That’s What Love Is
  16. Changes
  17. Yummy (remix)

