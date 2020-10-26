Justin Bieber Sharing His “Next Chapter”
If you’ve already been through Justin Bieber’s Seasons, get ready for his Next Chapter. That’s the name of the new YouTube Originals documentary that chronicles his life today. Debuting Friday, the 30-minute doc will feature Justin having what’s described as “raw” conversations about everything from his personal life, to quarantine, to his experiences with fame. Justin Bieber: Next Chapter premieres October 30 at noon ET on Justin’s Official YouTube Channel.
You’re going to see a more grown up, confident and secure Justin!