Justin Bieber Set to Host Live Streaming Concert on New Year’s Eve
Everyone is ready to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year, but New Year’s Eve celebrations will look different this year. How would you like to spend it with Justin Bieber live from your couch?
Justin Bieber just announcing his first live-streaming concert to ring in 2021!
It’s a free concert for T-MOBILE customers, or $25 for non T-mobile customers. The concert will start at 10:15ET and go up until the new year.