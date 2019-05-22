Justin Bieber Is Launching A Natural Deoderant

Something delicious is coming to your armpits thanks to Justin Bieber. Justin has been diving into all natural beauty products, and decided there was no better time to collaborate with natural brand, Schmidt’s, on a new natural deodorant scent called Here + Now, launching in fall 2019.



Like the other products in Schmidt’s assortment, Bieber’s Here + Now deodorant will be made vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients. Everything else, from the label artwork to the scent to the name, was decided on with the help of Bieber.

A spokesman said, “Our R&D and creative teams have worked closely with Justin and his team to bring his vision to life,” “They’ve been involved every step of the way, which has made for a really fun and collaborative process. It’s important to us that he and his team, and therefore his fans, love it just as much as we do.”

