Justin Bieber Gets Emotional At Album Release Party
Emotions overtook Justin Bieber at his recent album listening party.
After a tough 2019, he tearfully told people in attendance, “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive.” Bieber said he felt betrayed by certain people in the music industry and that he didn’t know who to turn to when times got rough. The only person he could trust was his longtime manager Scooter Braun.
Justin said God helped him through depression expressing that there is “power in weakness.” He thanked fans for “loving him at his worse” and thanked his wife Hailey for being with him during the tough times.
