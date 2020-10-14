Justin Bieber Crocs Sold Out Immediately
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
If you were hoping to gift someone Justin Bieber Crocs for the holidays, think again. Justin Bieber’s Crocs collaboration went on sale just yesterday and they sold out almost instantly. Of course, fans are extremely upset.
The whole line was gone within the first 90 minutes despite fans waiting in a queue to get them. The complaints are coming in hot, and sure are the aftermarket sales.
Hey Crocs and JB, think we can get some more?!