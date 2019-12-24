Justin Bieber announces New Music, Album and Tour.
For the past few months, Justin has been teasing us all on social media with an announcement of his new album. Well, it is finally here on Christmas Eve!! Justin Bieber finally announces a new single “Yummy” on January 3rd plus his new album and tour dates. The tour includes the KFC Yum Center on Aug 12th and Lexington’s Rupp Arena on August 18th.
Per Rap-Up.com
He is now readying his long-awaited fifth studio album, his first since 2015’s Purpose. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums because of where I’m at in my life,” says Bieber.
The first single, “Yummy,” is set to arrive Jan. 3 and is now available to pre-save on Spotify. A snippet can be heard in the clip. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done,” he says of the pop/R&B bop.
A docu-series is also set to arrive before “Yummy” on Dec. 31.
Additional tour dates.
May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium
Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 – Landover, MD – FedEx Field
Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium