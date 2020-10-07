‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Gets New 2022 Release Date
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 09: Actor Chris Pratt (L) and Writer/Director Colin Trevorrow attend the Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" premiere at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is STILL coming, just a little later than expected per the usual for 2020. It was originally slated to come out in 2021 but has now received a new release date for 2022.
Let the 18th month countdown begin.