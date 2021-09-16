JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon For Blocking Her From Singing Her Songs On Tour

18-year-old JoJo Siwa may be prepping to compete on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars”, but she’s also prepping for a 37-city tour in January. And she is putting Nickelodeon on blast claiming the network is preventing her from performing certain songs on tour.
I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???
— JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 15, 2021
She’s referring to the movie The J Team, which premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July.
There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.
