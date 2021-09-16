      Weather Alert

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon For Blocking Her From Singing Her Songs On Tour

Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:57am

18-year-old JoJo Siwa may be prepping to compete on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars”, but she’s also prepping for a 37-city tour in January. And she is putting Nickelodeon on blast claiming the network is preventing her from performing certain songs on tour.

She’s referring to the movie The J Team, which premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July.

MORE HERE

 

