      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service Will Feature Kanye, Mariah And Tyler Perry

Apr 8, 2020 @ 6:59am
Joel Osteen‘s still going big with his Easter service even though it has to be a virtual service.

Sources tell TMZ he will welcome Kanye WestMariah Carey and Tyler Perry on Easter Sunday to deliver messages of love and support to his massive audience.

Mariah will reportedly sing “Hero” via webcam as part of a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders putting their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Easter service Joel Osteen Kanye West Lakewood Church Mariah Carey TMZ Tyler Perry virtual
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE