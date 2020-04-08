Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Pop Culture Profile
That Mom Life Podcast
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
#TeamKentuckiana Supports Local Businesses
#TeamKentuckiana Business Submission
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Trending
Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service Will Feature Kanye, Mariah And Tyler Perry
Apr 8, 2020 @ 6:59am
Joel Osteen
‘s still going big with his Easter service even though it has to be a virtual service.
Sources tell TMZ he will welcome
Kanye West
,
Mariah Carey
and
Tyler Perry
on Easter Sunday to deliver messages of love and support to his massive audience.
Mariah will reportedly sing “Hero” via webcam as part of a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders putting their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19.
MORE HERE
TAGS
Easter service
Joel Osteen
Kanye West
Lakewood Church
Mariah Carey
TMZ
Tyler Perry
virtual
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Kind Of Think There Should Be At Least One Potato On Every Video Conference Call Now
How hilarious is this? A Microsoft company videoconference went hilariously …
Craigslist Quarantine Connections: Tiger Queen
We’re looking for the woman who was chugging beers from …
This Mom’s Note To Her Kids While Trying To Work At Home Is Hilarious
Coronavirus lockdown has got over a billion people around the …
Goats Have Overtaken Town
A herd of goats has taken over the now deserted …
People Are Hilariously Dressing As Garbage Bags And Bushes To Sneak Out During Quarantine
Again…the Internet is blessing us with the content we need …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Pop Culture Profile
That Mom Life Podcast
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
#TeamKentuckiana Supports Local Businesses
#TeamKentuckiana Business Submission
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL