Job Opportunity: Professional Cheeseburger Taster

Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:29am
Cork, Ireland

A gambling website is offering $500 to a winning applicant willing to serve as a “professional cheeseburger tester.”

BonusFinder.com, based in Amsterdam, is seeking a cheeseburger taster to find the best burger in the United States by grading burgers on patty texture, patty seasoning, bun softness, bun taste, complexity of flavors used, relish and/or sauce taste, cheese flavor and creaminess, value for money and quality of the ingredients.

The winner will receive $500, as well as funds for travel and to purchase the cheeseburgers the applicant is instructed to taste and review.

The winner will be announced October 9th and the taster’s reviews will be published on the BonusFinder website.

 

