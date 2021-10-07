Joaquin Phoenix Hints A ‘Joker’ Sequel Could Happen

Joaquin Phoenix isn’t closing the book on Arthur Fleck just yet.
He said he’s open to the idea of a sequel to 2019’s Joker, where he played a young version of the infamous DC villain. That role got him an Oscar, and brought in over a BILLION dollars. So it makes sense. In a recent interview he said,
“I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy,” “There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”
Rumors of a sequel have been out there for awhile, starting when it was first released.