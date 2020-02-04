Jessica Simpson Got Back Together With John Mayer 9 Times
More of the funfacts we learned about Jessica Simpson in her Memoir, “Open Book”, is that her relationship with John Mayer was way more involved than anyone really knew at the time. And he’s the reason Tony Romo broke up with her.
“We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex.”“It was always on again, off again, on again, off again,” “I went back close to nine times.”
Did she give John the heads up she was going to write about him? Nope.
“I don’t think he’ll be shocked,” “He knows these stories.”
