Jenny McCarthy Says Her Time On ‘The View’ Was Miserable

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her short time as a panelist on The View — and she’s not holding back. And it’s pretty much what you thought it must be like.

In an excerpt published Wednesday of reporter Ramin Setoodeh’s upcoming book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, McCarthy described her year on the show from 2013 to 2014 as the most “miserable” time of her life. It was like living in a horror movie! The biggest problem was Barbara Walters. She was mad at retiring and wasn’t going quietly. She said she’d wonder which version of Barbara she would see every day at the studio:

“Hopefully, I get the Barbara Walters who is nice,” she recalls telling herself. “I’ve never seen a woman yell like that before until I worked with Barbara Walters. I’ve never seen a woman yell like that before until I worked with Barbara Walters.”

It was even down to squabbles about Jenny’s clothes — “if she didn’t agree with it, or it didn’t complement her outfit, I had to change,” she says. Whoopi was totally over Barbara clinging to whatever power she had left.

MORE HERE (WITH LOTS OF SWEAR WORDS FYI)