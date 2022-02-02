Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Ben – “It’s Such A Beautiful Time For Us…”

Jennifer Lopez is opening up to People in a cover story published Tuesday (Feb. 1) about how Bennifer 2.0 is going!
“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”
That’s not to say she wasn’t nervous about going down that road again. She said she “had a little bit of fear” before dating again due to how much attention their relationship received when they initially dated from 2002 to 2004. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” Lopez admitted.
For their second go around, they are keeping more things to themselves. “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,’” she explained.“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”